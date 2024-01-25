The Central Government on January 26, 2024, declared the selection of 1,132 personnel from police, fire service, home guard, civil defence and correctional service for gallantry and service medals to commemorate Republic Day.

Among the awardees, Border Security Force's two Head Constables, late Sanwala Ram Vishnoi and late Shishu Pal Singh, have been posthumously selected for the President's Medal for Gallantry (PMG).

The 1,132 personnel are distinguished as follows: two received the PMG, 275 received the Medals for Gallantry (GM), 102 received the President's Medals for Distinguished Service (PSM), and 753 received the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM).

The Ministry of Home Affairs confirmed these awards in a statement. The majority of the 277 Gallantry Awards are being given to personnel from left-wing extremist-affected areas, the Jammu and Kashmir region, and other regions for their gallant action.

The PSM is awarded for a special distinguished record in service, the MSM is for valuable service marked by resource and devotion to duty, and the PMG and GM are for gallantry in saving life and property, preventing crime or arresting criminals.

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