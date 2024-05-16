A distressing turn of events unfolded in Muzaffarpur district as twelve Bihar Police personnel, including women, sustained injuries when the bus transporting them overturned. The mishap occurred during their return from poll duty in the Sakra police station area, casting a shadow over their safety amidst their commitment to electoral responsibilities.

According to authorities, the incident transpired as the bus, carrying 50 personnel who had completed their election duties in the Samastipur Lok Sabha seat, lost control, resulting in the overturn. The injured were promptly rushed to the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital in Muzaffarpur, where they are currently undergoing treatment. Fortunately, their condition is reported to be stable, offering a glimmer of relief amidst the ordeal.

Sakra police station in-charge Raju Kumar Pal shed light on the circumstances, attributing the accident to the driver's loss of control. Notably, the driver of the private bus absconded from the scene, prompting authorities to initiate a search operation to apprehend him and ascertain further details surrounding the incident.

This unfortunate occurrence marks the second such accident within a span of 24 hours in the area. Prior to this, over 30 personnel from the Assam Police, deployed for election duties in Bihar, encountered a collision with a truck in the same Sakra police station area. The Assam Police contingent, en route to Saran after fulfilling their duties in the Samastipur Lok Sabha seat, suffered injuries alongside the truck driver in the head-on collision.



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