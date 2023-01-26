On the occasion of Republic Day celebrations, twelve distinguished individuals from the Northeast have been conferred the Padma Shri award this year.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the awardees are Hemoprava Chutia, Hem Chandra Goswami, and Ramkuiwangbe Jene from Assam, Narendra Chandra Debbarma and Bikram Bahadur Jamatia from Tripura, Risingbor Kurkalang from Meghalaya, Karma Wangchu from Arunachal Pradesh, KC Runremsangi from Mizoram, Tula Ram Upreti from Sikkim and K Shanathoiba Sharma and Thounaojam Chaoba Singh from Manipur and Moa Subong from Nagaland.

Tula Ram Upreti was chosen for his contribution to agriculture, Hemoprava Chutia, Hem Chandra Goswami, Risingbor Kurkalang, and KC Runremsangi for their contributions to art, Narendra Chandra Debbarma and Chaoba Singh for their contributions to public affairs, Jene, Jamatia, and Wangchu for their contributions to social work, and Shanathoiba Sharma for sports.

Debbarma and Wangchu will receive the Padma Award posthumously.

The Padma Awards are one of the country's highest civilian honours, given in a variety of disciplines such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, and so on.

Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri are the three categories. Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, Padma Bhushan is awarded for distinguished service of high order, and Padma Shri is awarded for distinguished service in any field.

Every year, the awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day and are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, usually in March/April.

This year, six Padma Vibhushan awards, nine Padma Bhushan awards, and 91 Padma Shri awards will be given. Padma Shri awards have been given to 11 people from the Northeast, including three from Assam.



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