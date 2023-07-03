The National Investigation Agency (NIA) held discussions with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to shift around 12 gangsters imprisoned in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab to Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

As per reports, these gangsters are said to be operating their syndicates from behind bars and hence the decision of shifting them to other jails have been taken up.

The NIA in a letter to the MHA had earlier requested that up to 25 criminals be moved from prisons in northern India to those in southern states. Lawrence Bishnoi, a gangster who has been named the prime suspect in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, was on the NIA list.

Apparently the underlying proposition was to move the criminals to jails in South India, in any case, this would be a broad method since consent would need to be acquired from the state legislatures. The procedure will be expedited because the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are Union territory that the MHA manages. According to sources, the organization is as of now looking for lawful assessment also.

Besides, the NIA is likewise mulling over moving the hoodlums to Assam's Dibrugarh Focal Prison where Waris Punjab De boss and supportive of Khalistan Amritpal Singh and his helpers are detained.

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