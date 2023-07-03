Delhi Police began its probe after a drone was reportedly discovered hovering above the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the morning of July 3.

The police got the information at around 5 am that a drone was spotted above the residence of the Prime Minister by officers of the Special Protection Group.

The Special Protection Group is an elite force that protects the Prime Minister.

The Delhi Police immediately launched a search operation to track the drone after they were alerted.

However, no drone has been detected so far.

Notably, the Prime Minister’s residence falls under the red no-fly zone or no drone zone.

It is a developing story, more details awaited.

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