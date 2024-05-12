The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced on May 10 that 15 non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) have surrendered their licences. This decision is due to their exit from business, and events such as amalgamation, merger, dissolution, or voluntary strike-off.

Six of these NBFCs, including Vian Growth Capital Pvt Ltd, Drap Leasing and Finance Pvt Ltd, Jewel Strips Pvt Ltd, Revolving Investments Ltd, Anshu Leasing Pvt Ltd, and A. V. B. Finance Pvt Ltd, have exited the Non-Banking Financial Institution (NBFI) business.

Meanwhile, nine NBFCs, namely JDS Securities Pvt Ltd, Jodhani Management Pvt Ltd, ABRN Finance Pvt. Ltd, Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd, Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd, Naperol Investments Ltd, USG Financial Services Pvt Ltd, Urja Capital Pvt Ltd, and Vandana Dealers Pvt. Ltd, have ceased to exist as legal entities due to amalgamation, merger, dissolution, or voluntary strike-off.

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