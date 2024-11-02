Rescue team successfully evacuated 150 people stranded near the Rakachi Amman Temple, situated in the foothills of the Western Ghats in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu after unexpected flash floods struck the area. The abrupt deluge, triggered by monsoon rains, underscored the region’s vulnerability due to its unique topography.

The Western Ghats, a 1,600-kilometer mountain range along India’s western coastline, is well-known for its steep, rugged slopes on the west and gentler gradients to the east. This distinct geographical layout often leads to flash floods, especially during heavy rainfall seasons. High humidity and consistent rainfall patterns further elevate the likelihood of sudden floods in the area, putting local residents and visitors at risk.

The successful rescue, achieved through rapid mobilization of local authorities and rescue teams, brought all individuals to safety.

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