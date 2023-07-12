At least 10,000 people have been shifted to safer places from their place due to flood caused by heavy rain in Punjab over the past three days, said authorities on Wednesday.

As per the data from the government, a total of 18 death have been reported in Punjab and Haryana. Of 18, seven of the deaths took place in Haryana.

''So far 10,000 people have been evacuated in Patiala, Rupnagar, Moga, Ludhiana, Mohali, SBS Nagar, and Fatehgarh Sahib districts,'' PTI quoted authorities as saying.

It was anticipated that Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar would travel to the worst-affected Ambala district to assess the situation. Several locations in adjacent Haryana are still under water.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said he is taking regular updates on the situation.

''The administration is being updated based on the current report of the water situation of Punjab. Our priority is to provide all kinds of assistance to the most affected areas. All the dams are safe and well below the danger mark. Hope The situation in Punjab will improve by this evening. The government will stand with the people to compensate for any kind of loss,'' Mann tweeted.

Farmlands have been flooded and properties worth millions of rupees have been completely destroyed by the torrential rain. In the impacted areas of the two states, relief efforts are being conducted on a military footing. Additionally, permanent medical camps have been established in the impacted areas.

The Sangrur administration has sent drones, boats, and other equipment to help the army and NDRF assess the Ghagger River breach properly.

On the other hand, on July 12, Dushyant Chautala, the Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana, assessed the state of affairs in the Ambala district and assured them of extending all possible help in this hour of crisis.

In many places, the constant rain has flooded homes and severely damaged crops and vegetables. Affected districts in the two states are Ambala, Yamunangar, Kurukshetra, Patiala, Rupnagar, Jalandhar, SBS Nagar, and Mohali.

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