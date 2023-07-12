The Odisha government has announced to provide free uniforms to students of classes 9 and 10 in state-run and aided schools under the 'Mukhymantri Chhatra Chatri Paridhan Yojana'.

As per an official statement, earlier, only students up to class 8 were eligible for free uniforms.

''Under this scheme, students will receive two sets of uniforms, including a checkered white shirt and hunter green pants for boys, and a white salwar, green jacket, and kurta for girls. Additionally, each student will be provided with pair of shoes, two pairs of socks, a T-shirt, a track pants, and a cap,'' PTI quoted an official saying.

As per the official, the distribution of these uniforms is scheduled to commence on July 15 and the new uniforms will bear the logo 'Ame Gadhibu Nua Odisha' (We Will Build New Odisha).

Besides this, all students will be required to wear the designated T-shirt and track pants with a cap on Saturdays. In this regard, letters have been issued by both the school and mass education departments, as well as the Mission Shakti department.

The state will also provide funds amounting to Rs 1,000 per set of uniforms. Additionally, it has been made mandatory for students to wear black shoes and white socks, as specified by the official.

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