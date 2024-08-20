A POCSO court has sentenced six accused in the 1992 Ajmer sex scandal to life imprisonment.

Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court judge Ranjan Singh also fined each of the accused Rs 5 lakh.

The convicted individuals are Nafees Chishti, Naseem alias Tarzan, Salim Chishti, Iqbal Bhati, Sohail Gani, and Sayed Zameer Hussain.

Bhati was brought to Ajmer from Delhi in an ambulance.



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The scandal involved over 100 girls who were befriended by the gang, photographed in compromising situations, and later raped. While 18 people were accused, a separate trial was conducted for these six.

The other accused have either completed their term or been acquitted.

The victims, aged between 11 and 20 years, were students of a famous private school in Ajmer and were called to a farmhouse where they were raped.