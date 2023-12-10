Two shooters and one associate related to the killing of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, have been apprehended in Chandigarh during a late-night joint operation by the Delhi Crime Branch and Rajasthan Police.

The two accused, Rohit Rathore and Nitin Fauji, along with a third individual named Udham were detained by police, with Udham's involvement in the murder currently under verification. Delhi Police transported Rohit and Udham to Delhi, whilst Nitin Fauji is being held by Rajasthan Police.

A cash incentive of Rs 5 lakh had previously been offered for information resulting in their capture. Post the killing, the accused reportedly hid their weapons and travelled from Rajasthan to Hisar in Haryana, then to Manali in Himachal Pradesh, before returning to Chandigarh where they were apprehended.

The police traced the accused by following their mobile phone locations. Dinesh MN, the head of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and Additional Director General (Crime), confirmed the operation and arrest to India Today TV, stating that the registration of the arrest will occur on Sunday.

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