The year 2022 proved to be one of the most peaceful years compared to the last four years as the year saw the killing of 186 terrorists, including 56 foreign nationals, said Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh on December 31.

He said that for 2023, the resolution of police was ''mission zero terror'' and the prime focus would be to wipe out the terror ecosystem''.

''Terrorist recruitments had seen a considerable decline in the last 12 months while security forces had suffered a lesser number of casualties,'' he said while speaking during a press conference.

As per the DGP, a majority of the 186 slain terrorists were affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba and the Jaish-e-Muhammad, and 146 terror modules, each comprising 4-5 youths, were busted in 2022.

In 2022, at least 100 youths joined terrorist ranks, which is the lowest in many years and a 37 per cent decline compared to 2021.

''Of these 17 were apprehended while only 18 are now active, with the rest killed in various encounters,'' he added.

The DGP further informed that a large number of youth who have chosen the wrong path were brought back to the mainstream.

Commenting on the killing of civilians and security forces, the DGP informed that 14 policemen and 17 paramilitary personnel were killed which according to him is the lowest ever.

Besides this, the DGP also said that civilian casualties were also less while only 24 law and order incidents were reported.

As many as 55 vehicles and 28 houses being used for terror activities were seized while 649 people were booked under PSA for support to terrorists.

''A total of 188 weapons, including AK-47 rifles, 275 pistols, 354 grenades, 61 IEDs -- including some ready-to-use which were drone-dropped -- were seized,'' he added.

Speaking on the drug busting, Singh said that 1,693 cases were registered under NDPS Act and a huge amount of contraband, including 212 kg heroin, 383 kg charas, 12 kg brown sugar, and over 10,000 kg of poppy husks were seized.

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