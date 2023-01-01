Information and Technology (IT) Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on December 31, summoned WhatsApp and demanded that it immediately correct a video depicting an incorrect map of India, after which the messaging platform deleted the tweet and apologised.

As the minister called out WhatsApp over the distortions in the map of the country, he also warned that "all platforms that do business in India and/or want to continue to do business in India, must use correct maps".

“Dear @WhatsApp – Request that you pls fix the India map error asap”, Chadrasekhar tweeted after the Meta-owned messaging platform put out a New Year-related tweet showing a wrong map of India.

An erroneous map of India with relation to Jammu and Kashmir was portrayed on the globe in a WhatsApp video concerning a New Year's Eve livestream.

WhatsApp, however, removed the tweet when the minister reported it.

"Thank you, Minister, for bringing to our attention the unintentional mistake. We quickly withdrew the stream. In the future, we'll be careful," tweeted WhatsApp.

Earlier this week, Chadrasekhar had also warned Eric Yuan, the founder and CEO of video calling firm Zoom, about using a misplaced map of India.

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