A total of 21 retired judges from the Supreme Court and High Courts expressed their concerns to the Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, about the increasing attempts by 'certain factions' to weaken the judiciary through deliberate pressure, misinformation, and public criticism.

They stated in the letter that these critics, driven by narrow political interests and personal gains, are working hard to diminish public trust in the judicial system. The retired judges, including four from the Supreme Court, did not mention the specific incidents that led them to write to the CJI.

The letter was notably sent during an ongoing verbal conflict between the BJP and opposition parties regarding actions taken against some opposition leaders in corruption cases. The BJP has regularly accused these affected leaders and their parties of selectively using judicial decisions and has used the absence of relief for several arrested leaders to counter the opposition's criticism.

"Such actions not only disrespect the sanctity of our judiciary but also pose a direct challenge to the principles of fairness and impartiality that judges, as guardians of the law, have sworn to uphold,” the judges said in the letter titled “Need to safeguard judiciary from unwarranted pressures”.

The strategy employed by these groups is deeply troubling, ranging from the propagation of baseless theories intended to malign the judiciary’s reputation to engaging in overt and covert attempts to influence judicial outcomes to their favour, they said.

“This behaviour, we observe, is particularly pronounced in the cases and causes of social, economic and political significance, including the cases involving certain individuals, wherein the lines between advocacy and manoeuvring are blurred to the detriment of judicial independence,” they added in the letter.

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