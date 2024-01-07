Trains are reported to be running behind schedule in North India due to widespread fog affecting various parts of the region.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), "The maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to remain at 16 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will be around 8 degrees Celsius."

The prolonged delays of 4 to 6 hours for 22 trains in the Delhi area due to dense fog have become a significant concern for commuters. The heavy fog has severely impacted visibility, leading to disruptions in the train schedule. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts, warning that the weather conditions may further deteriorate. This situation poses a considerable challenge for commuters, emphasizing the need for increased awareness and vigilance regarding the evolving fog-related challenges in the region.

On Saturday, the highest recorded temperature in the national capital was 15.2 degrees Celsius, which is four degrees below the seasonal average. The India Meteorological Department forecasts dense to very dense fog conditions in the coming days for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and eastern Rajasthan.

Foggy conditions during the winter months are known to impact train services, causing delays and potential disruptions. Travelers are advised to stay updated on the situation through reliable news sources, official railway websites, or communication with relevant authorities.

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