Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other top political leaders and ministers of the country on Wednesday reached the old Parliament building and paid their tributes to the fallen Jawans on the 22 years of the Parliament Attack.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also paid their tributes to the fallen Jawans.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also interacted with the family members of the Jawans who sacrificed their lives in the Parliament attack on December 13, 2001.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi said, "Today, we remember and pay heartfelt tributes to the brave security personnel martyred in the Parliament attack in 2001. Their courage and sacrifice in the face of danger will forever be etched in our nation's memory."

It may be recalled that it was on December 13, 2001, that Jagdish, Matbar, Kamlesh Kumari; Nanak Chand and Rampal, Assistant Sub-Inspectors, Delhi Police; Om Prakash, Bijender Singh, and Ghanshyam, Head Constables in Delhi Police; and Deshraj, a gardener, CPWD, had sacrificed their lives while defending the Parliament against the terrorist attack.

The perpetrators belonged to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM)-- two Pakistan-raised terrorist organizations-- attacked the Parliament on December 13, 2001, that led to the deaths of five Delhi Police personnel, two Parliament Security Service personnel, one CRPF Constable and a gardener and led to increased tensions between India and Pakistan, resulting in the 2001-2002 India-Pakistan standoff.

A total of five terrorists, who infiltrated the Parliament in a car with Home Ministry and Parliament labels, were killed in the December 13, 2001 attack.

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