The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches in many different locations in Bengaluru in a terror conspiracy case. Multiple NIA teams with close cooperation with the state police force raided various locations in Bengaluru in close coordination based on specific inputs.

The move comes days after the NIA, in a massive crackdown on ISIS, arrested 15 operatives of the banned terror outfit on December 9 during multiple and widespread raids across Maharashtra and Karnataka.

In the case, the NIA teams dived down on approx 44 locations in Padgha-Borivali, Thane, Mira Road, Pune in Maharashtra, and Bengaluru in Karnataka and apprehended the 15 accused for promoting terror and terror-related acts.

Also read : Meghalaya exports 20 metric tonnes of Khasi Mandarin to Dubai

Huge amounts of cash, firearms, sharp-edged weapons, incriminating documents, smartphones, and other digital devices were seized during the raids, conducted as part of the NIA's ongoing efforts to disrupt and demolish the attempts of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

NIA has further revealed that the accused members of the ISIS Maharashtra module were operating from Padgha-Borivali, where they had hatched the conspiracy to spread terror and carry out acts of violence across India. Pursuing the path of violent Jihad, Khilafat, and ISIS the accused had aimed to disturb the peace and communal harmony of the country.

Initial investigations have revealed that the arrested accused had self-declared the village of Padgha in rural Thane as a 'liberated zone' and as 'Al-Sham'.Saqib Nachan, the main accused and the leader and head of the ISIS module were also administering the 'bayath' to the persons joining the proscribed organisation.

NIA in recent months conducted large-scale raids and busted different ISIS modules by arresting several terror operatives in the ISIS terror conspiracy case in a bid to scuttle the organization's heinous.

As part of its efforts towards that end, the agency registered a case against the ISIS Maharashtra module and since then, has undertaken strong and concerted actions to destroy the various ISIS modules and networks operating across the country of India.