A 24-year-old man attempted to board a flight to Canada under the guise of a senior citizen but was caught by CISF officials at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. The incident occurred on Tuesday at Terminal-3 when Guru Sewak Singh, with his hair and beard dyed white to appear older, raised suspicions during a security check.

Singh presented a passport identifying him as Rashvindar Singh Sahota, 67, and was preparing to board an Air Canada flight. However, CISF officers became suspicious due to inconsistencies between Singh's youthful voice and skin texture and the age stated on the passport.

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"The man's appearance, voice, and skin texture appeared significantly younger than the details on the passport. Closer inspection revealed he had dyed his hair and beard white and wore glasses to look older," the CISF said in a statement.

Upon strict interrogation, Singh admitted to his real identity. A further search revealed a photo of his actual passport on his phone, confirming his age as 24.

Following this revelation, Singh was handed over to Delhi Police along with his belongings for further legal action.