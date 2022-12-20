A total of 25 airports have been earmarked for leasing over the years between 2022 and 2025, Minister of State, Civil Aviation, Gen K.K Singh (retd) informed Rajya Sabha on December 19.

''As per the National Monetization Pipeline (NMP), 25 Airports Authority of India (AAI) airports --Calicut, Coimbatore, Nagpur, Patna, Madurai, Surat, Ranchi, Jodhpur, Chennai, Vijayawada, Vadodara, Bhopal, Tirupati, Hubli, Imphal, Agartala, Udaipur, Dehradun, and Rajahmundry, have been earmarked for leasing over the years 2022 to 2025'', the Ministry of Civil Aviation told Rajya Sabha in a written reply.

In addition to this, AAI has leased out eight of its airports under Public Private Partnership (PPP) for operation, management, and development on a long-term lease basis.

The airports along with the concessionaires include Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, Mangaluru International Airport, Jaipur International Airport, Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.

The minister further said that the states and passengers are the ultimate beneficiaries of enhanced airport infrastructure and facilities created by the private partner, who operates, manages, and develops the leased airport under PPP.

''Airports have emerged as a nucleus of economic activities and have a multiplier effect on the economy of the state. The revenue received by AAI from the leased airports is also utilized in the development of airport infrastructure across the country,'' he added.

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