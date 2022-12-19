The Lok Sabha was informed on December 19 that the Central Bureau of Investigation's into the allegations of impropriety, corruption, and political bias against Justice VK Tahilramani, a former justice of the Madras High Court, did not uncover any cognizable offenses.

In 2019, the then Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi had instructed the central agency to make a move against her 'as per the law' on the strength of a five-page report by the Intelligence Bureau hailing Justice Tahilramani's supposedly unlawful obtaining of property in Chennai, the choice to disintegrate an extraordinary seat managing symbol robbery cases, and her supposed close binds with a Tamil Nadu serve.

The judge had resigned shortly after the report was published in protest of the Supreme Court collegium's decision to transfer her to the Meghalaya High Court as chief justice "in the interests of better administration of justice."

Albeit routine exchanges of high court judges and boss judges are normal, the decision to remove Judge Tahilramani from the senior-most post at quite possibly of the biggest high court and send her rather to rudder perhaps of the littlest high court, when she delighted in status among all high court judges, created a gigantic ruckus, with a part of promoters guaranteeing that it was a maneuver to pester and embarrass her. “Though it would not be in the institution's interest to disclose the reasons for transfer, if found necessary the collegiums will have no hesitation in disclosing the same,” the top court said in an unprecedented response to the criticism.

The Supreme Court Collegium, led by the then-Indian Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, had recommended that Justice Tahilramani be transferred from Madras to the Meghalaya High Court in order to "better administer justice."

Justice Tahilramani requested a second look, but it was turned down. She resigned after the Collegium's decision was made public.

The Collegium didn't say why the transfer was made. According to a statement that was uploaded to the official website of the Supreme Court and signed by the Secretary General, "certain reports relating to recommendations recently made by the Collegium regarding transfer of Chief Justices/Judges of the High Courts have appeared in the media." In accordance with the instructions, it is stated that "each of the transfer recommendations was made for cogent reasons after complying with the required procedure in the interest of better administration of justice."

"Though it would not be in the institution's interest to disclose the reasons for transfer, if found necessary, the Collegium will have no hesitation in disclosing the same," the statement read.

"Each of the recommendations was made after full and complete deliberations and the same were unanimously agreed upon by the Collegium" was highlighted.

Justice Tahilramani served as Acting Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court three times between 2015 and her appointment as Chief Justice of the Madras High Court in August 2018. She worked as a government pleader and public prosecutor for the Maharashtra government prior to her appointment as a judge at the Bombay High Court in 2001.

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