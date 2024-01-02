The Indian Railways announced that dense fog conditions in Delhi have led to significant delays in train services.

A total of 26 trains were reported to be running late due to low visibility caused by the fog.



This disruption comes as the national capital grapples with severe weather conditions, including reduced visibility that has affected not only rail but also air travel.

The fog in Delhi is attributed to Western Disturbances, which bring moisture from the Mediterranean. The Himalayas further contribute to the situation by preventing the eastward movement of the fog, causing it to concentrate over the Indo-Gangetic region.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport also experienced visibility dropping to as low as 50 meters, resulting in several flight delays.



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The Indian Railways provided specific details on the delays, with trains such as the Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express being delayed by 7 hours and the Kanpur-New Delhi Shramshakti by approximately 3 hours and 50 minutes. Other trains like the Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express and the Saharsa-New Delhi Vaishali Express faced delays of 5 and 4 hours respectively.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued alerts for dense to very dense fog with visibility less than 50 meters in some areas over Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi from January 1st to 3rd. Additionally, severe cold days with minimum temperatures less than 10 degrees Celsius were very likely in many pockets of these regions on January 1st and 2nd.

The air quality in Delhi was also a concern, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) standing in the 'very poor' category on January 2. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data indicated an AQI of 346 at 6:30 am.

Travelers in Delhi and the surrounding regions were advised to plan accordingly due to the expected continuation of these conditions, which have already persisted for several days, affecting daily commutes and travel plans.