A total of 27 people were selected on January 2 for the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award (PBSA), the highest honour for overseas Indians which will be conferred by President Droupadi Murmu.

The 17th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention will be held from January 8-10 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

As per the statement issued by Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, the theme of the 17th Pravas Bharatiya Divas is “Diaspora: Reliable Partners for India’s Progress in Amrit Kaal,” and Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali will be the chief guest of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas.

The tradition of celebrating Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) began in 2003 and the 6th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas was conducted in a virtual format with the theme “Contributing to Aatmanirbhar Bharat” in 2021 during the pandemic.

As per MEA, the awardees represent the excellence achieved by the Indian diaspora in various sectors.

The awardees who have excelled in their field and got selected for this award include Jagadish Chennupati, Sanjeev Mehta, Dilip Loundo, Alexander Maliakel John, Vaikuntam Iyer Lakshmanan, Joginder Singh Nijjar, Ramjee Prasad, Kannan Ambalam, Amal Kumar Mukhopadhyay.

Besides this, the awardees recommended by the jury include Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Reena Vinod Pushkarna, Maqsooda Sarfi Shiotani, Rajagopal, Amit Kailash Chandra Lath, Parmanand Sukhumal Daswani, Piyush Gupta, Mohanlal Hira, Sanjaykumar Shivabhai Patel, Sivakumar Nadesan and Dewanchandrebhose Sharman.

Archana Sharma, Justice Frank Arthur Seepersad, Siddharth Balachandran, Chandrakant Babubhai Patel, Darshan Singh Dhaliwal, Rajesh Subramaniam, Ashok Kumar Tiwary are the awardees included recommended by the jury-cum-awards committee.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award (PBSA) is the highest honour conferred on overseas Indians. PBSA is conferred by the Hon’ble President of India as part of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention on Non-Resident Indians, Persons of Indian Origin, or an organization/institution organization/institution established and run by the Non-Resident Indians or Persons of Indian Origin in recognition of their outstanding achievements both in India and abroad.

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