Following intense rainfall in the Delhi-NCR region on Friday, June 28, a tragic incident occurred in the Dadri region of Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The collapse of a wall from an under-construction house in Khodna Kalan village resulted in the deaths of three children and left five others injured.

Police reported that a total of eight children were trapped under the debris. Despite immediate rescue efforts, three children were declared dead upon arrival at the hospital, while the remaining five are receiving medical treatment. A police official confirmed that relief operations at the site are ongoing.

In a separate incident caused by the heavy rains, a canopy collapse at Terminal 1 of Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi resulted in one fatality and left eight others injured.

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has announced the formation of a technical committee to investigate the cause of the incident. DIAL stated that the committee's findings will be released as soon as possible.

Also read: Delhi Airport forms committee to probe terminal 1 roof collapse