As the winter season deepens its hold over the Indian capital, Delhi finds itself shrouded in a dense blanket of fog, leading to significant disruptions in transportation.

On January 16, around 30 flights departing from Delhi Airport were delayed and 17 departing flights were cancelled due to weather conditions.

However, the railway services did not fare as well under these conditions.

A total of 30 trains bound for Delhi from various parts of the country were reported to be running late due to the dense fog.

The delays varied, with some trains being behind schedule by a few hours.



Also Read: Flights beyond 3-hour delays may face cancellation, DGCA introduces stricter guidelines

In response to a surge in complaints regarding flight delays and cancellations, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken a decisive step by releasing new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on Monday. The guidelines stipulate that airlines may cancel flights, well in advance, if they are anticipated to be delayed beyond 3 hours.

The move comes as a measure to address the growing dissatisfaction among air travellers who have faced inconveniences due to sudden cancellations and prolonged delays. The DGCA, in an official release, emphasized the importance of protecting passengers' interests, particularly in cases of denied boardings, flight cancellations, and unexpected delays without prior notice.