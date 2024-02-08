A 32-year-old woman was brutally mauled to death by approximately 20 stray dogs in Passan Kadim village, as confirmed by police on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Sultanpur Lodhi on Tuesday evening. The woman had gone to the fields to graze her cattle and when she failed to return home, her husband initiated a search. He later discovered her body in a mutilated state.

Another woman from the same village also fell victim to the canine assault and has been admitted to the Civil Hospital, according to police reports.

Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal has assured financial aid to the family of the deceased and instructed the relevant department to remove stray dogs from the village.

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