A total of 34 police personnel from the Northeast have been conferred with Police Medals on the occasion of Republic Day 2023, an official statement said on January 25.

Out of 34, 14 police officers from Assam have been awarded Police Medal (PM) for Meritorious Service while one police officer has awarded with President's Police Medal (PPM) for Distinguished Service.

Coming to other states in the Northeast, Three police officers from Arunachal Pradesh followed by Manipur 5, Meghalaya 4, Mizoram 3 Nagaland, 3 and Sikkim 1 have been awarded Police Medal (PM) for Meritorious Service and President's Police Medal (PPM) for Distinguished Service.

Meanwhile, a total of 901 police personnel have been awarded Police Medals on the occasion of Republic Day, 2023.

''Out of 901, Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) has been awarded to 140 police officers, President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM) to 93 police officers and 668 police officers have received Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM),'' the statement added.

Among the majority of the 140 Gallantry Awards, 80 personnel from Left Wing Extremism affected areas and 45 personnel from Jammu & Kashmir region are being awarded for their gallant action.

On the other hand, among the personnel receiving Gallantry Awards, 48 are from CRPF, 31 are from Maharashtra, 25 are from J&K Police, 09 are from Jharkhand, 07 are each from Delhi, Chhattisgarh & BSF, and the remaining from the other States/UTs and CAPFs.

It is worth mentioning that Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) is awarded on the ground of Conspicuous Gallantry in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals.

President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM) is awarded for a specially distinguished record in Police Service while Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM) is awarded for valuable service characterized by resource and devotion to duty.

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