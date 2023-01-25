Senior Congress leader AK Antony's son Anil K Antony on January 25 quit the party after he refused to redact his tweet in which he claimed that BBC's views on Indian institutions will undermine India's sovereignty.

''I have resigned from my roles in Congress. Intolerant calls to retract a tweet by those fighting for free speech. I refused," he tweeted on January 25.

I have resigned from my roles in @incindia @INCKerala.Intolerant calls to retract a tweet,by those fighting for free speech.I refused. @facebook wall of hate/abuses by ones supporting a trek to promote love! Hypocrisy thy name is! Life goes on. Redacted resignation letter below. pic.twitter.com/0i8QpNIoXW — Anil K Antony (@anilkantony) January 25, 2023

Anil Antony, who heads the IT wing of Kerala Congress had earlier tweeted, ''Despite large differences with BJP, I think those in India placing views of BBC, a UK state-sponsored channel with a long history of India prejudices and of Jack Straw, the brain behind the Iraq war, over Indian institutions is setting dangerous precedence, will undermine our sovereignty''.

Despite large differences with BJP, I think those in 🇮🇳 placing views of BBC, a 🇬🇧 state sponsored channel with a long history of 🇮🇳 prejudices,and of Jack Straw, the brain behind the Iraq war, over 🇮🇳 institutions is setting a dangerous precedence,will undermine our sovereignty. — Anil K Antony (@anilkantony) January 24, 2023

It is worth mentioning that Anil's view was in complete contrast to the stand of the Congress in Kerala, which announced that the documentary would be screened in different parts of the state.

In his resignation letter, Anil slammed the party leadership, saying:"By now, I have been made well aware that you, your colleagues, and the coterie around the leadership are only keen to work with a bunch of sycophants and chamchas, who would unquestionably be at your beck and call. This has become the lone criterion of merit."

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has criticized the BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots and called it a propaganda piece lacking objectivity and reflecting a colonial mindset.

Last week, the Centre had ordered the blocking of multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links of the documentary.

Following this, Congress and Trinamool Congress slammed the BJP-led Central government.

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