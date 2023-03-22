The Delhi Police on March 21 registered 44 FIRs and arrested four persons, including two printing press owners, after posters with the caption 'Modi hatao, desh bachao', were found pasted on walls and poles in several areas of the National Capital.

At least 2,000 posters were taken down and 2,000 more were seized from a van that was intercepted by Delhi Police.

In an interview with a national newspaper, a senior police officer stated that they had arrested a man when they stopped a van coming from the AAP headquarters on DDU Marg in IP Estate.

The arrested individual admitted during further questioning that his owner had instructed him to deliver the posters to the headquarters of the AAP and that he had done so a day earlier as well. Three additional individuals have been detained, and additional investigations are underway.

The AAP did not provide an immediate response.

Police say that two printing presses were given orders for 50,000 of these posters each, and employees associated with the presses pasted a few of them from late on March 19 until early on March 20. Because they did not include the names of their printing presses on the posters, the owners have been taken into custody.

The incident occurs two years after the Delhi Police made 30 arrests and filed 25 FIRs regarding a similar incident involving posters that contained remarks that were disparaging of Modi during the Covid vaccination drive.

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