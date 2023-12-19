Forty-nine Lok Sabha MPs, including NC leader Farooq Abdullah and Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tewari, and Karti Chidambaram, along with NCP's Supriya Sule, were suspended on Tuesday for disrupting House proceedings.

This suspension brings the total number of MPs suspended in the current Winter session of Parliament to 141, with 95 from the Lok Sabha and 46 from the Rajya Sabha. Both houses were adjourned until 2 pm today as Opposition MPs continued their protests over the suspensions and demanded statements from Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the Parliament security breach.

The Opposition MPs displayed placards and chanted slogans demanding the Prime Minister's presence in the assembly and the Home Minister's resignation.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi responded by accusing the Opposition of sulking over their recent assembly poll losses. Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the protesting MPs, stating that some people are not meant to do constructive work and warning that their antics could jeopardise their return to the Lok Sabha.

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