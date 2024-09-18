In a tragic incident, a house collapsed in the bustling Karol Bagh area, prompting an immediate response from emergency services. The collapse resulted in a frantic rescue operation, with five fire tenders dispatched to the site to aid in the search and recovery efforts.



Initial reports suggest that a portion of the building gave way, raising fears that several individuals might still be trapped under the debris.

Delhi Police confirmed that seven people have been rescued so far. However, it is suspected that others may still be buried beneath the rubble. Local police, along with multiple rescue agencies, are actively working to locate and save any remaining victims.

The scene in Karol Bagh is tense, as emergency crews continue their painstaking efforts to clear the debris and reach those who may still be trapped. Further details about the cause of the collapse and the total number of affected individuals are awaited.

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