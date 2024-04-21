A tragic car crash in Jhalawar district of Rajasthan claimed the lives of at least 9 people on Sunday, April 21 morning.

The victims were returning from a wedding ceremony when their vehicle collided head-on with a truck near Eklera village. The accident occurred at 2.45 am, according to Jhalawar superintendent of police, Richa Tomer.

Two individuals died at the scene, while the remaining seven victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries. The deceased were all young, aged between 18 and 30 years.

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