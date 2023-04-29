Nine students have allegedly died by suicide in Andhra Pradesh within 48 hours after the results of class 11 and 12 exams were declared on April 26.

As per reports, the students committed suicide after failing in the exams. Two other students have been reported of attempting suicide.

The examination was taken by as many as 10 lakh students. In class 11, the pass rate was 61 per cent, and in class 12, it was 72 per cent.

The stunning news comes in the midst of a spate of suicides in India's debut schools. Four understudies have passed on in thought suicides this year at different grounds of the Indian Foundation of Innovation (IIT).

In February, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud expressed concern regarding alleged student suicides and expressed sympathy for the deceased victims' families. He stated that he was puzzled as to why students are being forced to commit suicide and where our institutions are going wrong.

Also read : PM Modi applauds historic peace agreement between militant outfit DNLA and Centre