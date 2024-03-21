A major security breach was observed in Delhi's Tughlaq Road's high-security zone, where two SUVs with identical registration numbers were spotted at Lutyens.

The anomaly was noted by VIP security personnel, who immediately reported it to the police. An FIR has been lodged by the Delhi Police under IPC sections 482 and 471.

The owner of the vehicles, a Faridabad resident, has been identified. According to the Delhi Police, one of the vehicles has a legitimate licence, which was duplicated by the other two vehicles.



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