Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has hit back at BJP over raising questions on the number of jobs provided by the Delhi government and said the former quoted an RTI response of the Employment Directorate, which does not maintain government-and state-wide data on jobs.

The development comes after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on April 3 attacked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his statement that the AAP government had provided 12 lakh jobs to people in Delhi.

''They are citing an RTI response of the Employment Directorate of Delhi government which itself states that they do not maintain government-wide and state-wide data on jobs,'' the party said in a statement.

The party further added the Saffron party was trying to evade questions on the PM's degree by making ''ridiculous statement'' statements.

''Just the number of bus marshalls appointed in Delhi's buses is over 13,000. The Delhi government has presented a detailed summary of 12 lakh jobs created in Delhi in the Delhi Assembly, including nearly 2 lakh jobs in Delhi government,'' it added.

Recently, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma termed Kejriwal's statement on jobs a ''joke''. Later, taking a cue from Assam CM, Northeast Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari quoted the AAP government's recent reply to a question in the Assembly in a bid to debunk the Delhi CM's claims.

The saffron party claimed that in a reply to its Ghonda legislator Ajay Mahawar in the recently concluded Budget session, the AAP government had mentioned that 440 jobs had been provided between 2015 and March 14, 2023.

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