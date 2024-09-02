In a strong rebuke to the ruling BJP party, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday decried the arrest of its Okhla MLA, Amanatullah Khan, by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as a blatant attempt to stifle dissent.



The arrest, which took place on September 2, is part of an ongoing money laundering investigation involving Khan and his associates, according to official sources.

In a defiant statement on X (formerly Twitter), the AAP accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using the ED to target its leaders in a "false case." The party asserted that attempts to crush its voice would only amplify its resistance. "Revolutionaries will not bow down to the tyranny of a dictator," read the post. "The more the BJP tries to silence us, the louder our voice will become."

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