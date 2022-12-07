Bringing an end to the 15-year-old rule of BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on December 7, won the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The AAP is leading on eight seats after registering 126 wards, while BJP is stuck on 97 as the counting is underway in 42 centres.

A total of 126 seats is needed for a majority in the House of 250.

On the other hand, the Indian National Congress (INC) won seven wards and is leading in three others while three independent candidates have also managed to win.

According to the latest figures, the AAP has won 126 seats, the halfway mark, and was ahead in 8, totalling up to 134.

On the other hand, BJP managed to secure 97 seats with the party leading on 6 seats till 2 pm. The MCD has 250 wards, and the simple majority mark is 126.

Expressing happing over the AAP's achievement, AAP MP Raghav Chadha said that the saffron party got a befitting reply from the people of Delhi.

''People have voted for the one who works for the development. We will transfer Delhi into the most beautiful city in the world,'' Chadha added.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann too expressed his happiness and said that Arvind Kejriwal has uprooted 15-year-long Congress rule in Delhi and now the 15-year-old rule of BJP in MCD.

''The people of Delhi don't like politics of hatred, they vote for schools, electricity, hospitals, and infrastructure,'' Mann added.

At the time of counting, both AAP and BJP were leading in over 100 seats and Pankaj Gupta of AAP was leading in Sangam Vihar while Salma Khan was leading in Zakir Nagar. Besides this, Mumtaz of Congress was leading in Seelampur, and Usha of BJP is leading in Karol Bagh.

Earlier, both the AAP and the BJP had expressed confidence that they would win the elections, while the Congress was attempting to reclaim lost ground.

The ruling BJP and AAP have each fielded 250 candidates for the elections, while the Congress has 247 candidates and the Bahujan Samaj Party has 132.

The voter turnout in Delhi was 50.48 per cent in the polls held on December 4, and the fate of 1,349 candidates from 250 wards was sealed in the Sunday polling for the Delhi MCD elections, compared to 2,538 in 2017.

The BJP had won 181 of the 270 wards in the 2017 civic election, while the AAP 48, and the Congress 27.

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