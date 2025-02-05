Voting is underway for the high-stakes Delhi Assembly elections, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) striving for a third consecutive term, relying on its governance record and welfare initiatives.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are seeking a revival in the national capital’s political landscape.

Polling began at 7 AM, with around 1.56 crore eligible voters casting their ballots at 13,766 polling stations across all 70 Assembly constituencies. A total of 699 candidates are in the fray, making this election a crucial one for the future of Delhi’s governance.

With voter turnout expected to be a decisive factor, all eyes are on the electorate. In the 2020 Assembly elections, Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 62.59%, whereas the 2024 Lok Sabha elections saw participation drop to 56%.

Polling is scheduled to continue until 6 PM, with extensive security arrangements in place. The Election Commission has deployed 220 paramilitary companies, 35,626 Delhi Police personnel, and 19,000 home guards to ensure smooth and secure voting. Nearly 3,000 polling booths have been marked as sensitive, with additional security, including drone surveillance and Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs), deployed at high-risk locations.



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Special provisions have been made for senior citizens and persons with disabilities, with 733 polling stations designated for accessibility. The Election Commission has also introduced a Queue Management System (QMS) app, allowing voters to monitor crowd levels in real time. Additionally, 6,980 out of 7,553 eligible voters using the home voting facility have already cast their votes.

This election is widely seen as a referendum on AAP’s governance model and the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal. AAP is banking on its track record, while BJP is making a determined push to reclaim the capital after more than 25 years. The Congress, which governed Delhi for 15 years until 2013, is striving for a comeback after failing to secure a single seat in the last two Assembly elections.

The campaigning, which officially ended at 6 PM on Monday, was marked by intense competition, aggressive name-calling, AI-generated spoofs, and debates over key issues, including the “Sheesh Mahal” controversy, Yamuna’s water quality, and alleged voter list tampering. While governance, law and order, and women’s welfare remained key concerns, promises of freebies also dominated the electoral discourse.

The election results, set to be announced on February 8, will reveal whether AAP retains its dominance, BJP breaks its losing streak, or Congress stages a surprise resurgence.