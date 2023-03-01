Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after completing Bharat Jodo Yatra has come into a new 'Avtar' as he has trimmed his hair and beard for the first time since his yatra.

During the Bharat Jodo Yatra for months, he had grown a beard, which was being discussed in the whole country.

Often people used to ask questions about his beard, however, he adopted the new look as he reached London on Tuesday for a week's tour that includes the student-only lecture at the University of Cambridge, his alma mater.

Sharing more pictures of the Congress leader, one twitterati wrote: “#RahulGandhi’s new look ahead of Cambridge lecture. He cleans up good!”, while another one said: “The Marxian beard is history.”

#RahulGandhi’s new look ahead of Cambridge lecture. He cleans up good ! pic.twitter.com/xasgETJwpe — Griha Atul (@GrihaAtul) March 1, 2023

As per reports, Gandhi, a Visiting Fellow of the Cambridge Judge Business School (Cambridge JBS), will speak on the subject "Learning to Listen in the 21st Century".

Images of the Congress MP with cropped hair and s styled beard were shared by many on social media.

''Our @CambridgeMBA programme is pleased to welcome #India's leading Opposition leader and MP @RahulGandhi of the Indian National Congress. He will speak today as a visiting fellow of @CambridgeJBS on the topic of "Learning to Listen in the 21st Century", the university tweeted.

Our @CambridgeMBA programme is pleased to welcome #India's leading Opposition leader and MP @RahulGandhi of the Indian National Congress.



He will speak today as a visiting fellow of @CambridgeJBS on the topic of "Learning to Listen in the 21st Century". pic.twitter.com/4sTysYlYbC — Cambridge Judge (@CambridgeJBS) February 28, 2023

The 52-year-old had let his hair and beard grow out during his 12-state march covering some 4,000km in over four months.

The Congress leader also shared the tweet and wrote: "Looking forward to visiting my alma mater Cambridge University and delivering a lecture at @CambridgeJBS. Happy to engage with some of the brightest minds in various domains, including geopolitics, international relations, big data, and democracy."

Gandhi last addressed the University of Cambridge at an event at Corpus Christi College entitled "India at 75" during a visit to the UK in May.

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