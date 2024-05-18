AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha made a returned to Delhi, arriving at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence on Saturday, May 18. This visit comes amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding the alleged assault of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal.

Chadha had been absent from the public eye for an extended period due to a significant medical issue. He recently underwent eye surgery in the United Kingdom to address a severe condition that, according to a Delhi minister last month, posed a risk of blindness if left untreated. His prolonged absence had sparked inquiries and speculation regarding his whereabouts and health status.

Despite the concerns, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) reassured the public that Chadha would return to his duties once he had fully recuperated. His arrival in Delhi signifies his recovery and readiness to reengage with political affairs, especially at a time when the party faces heightened scrutiny and challenges.

Also read: No one has right to assault a woman: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan on Swati Maliwal assault case