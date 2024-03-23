A protest was staged outside the Indian consulate in Toronto by the supporters of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on the afternoon of March 22. The protest was staged following the arrest of its national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Around 20 volunteers gathered in front of the consulate and demanded the release of Delhi Chief Minister while shouting slogans.

Among them was Sudeep Singla, who has been associated with the party in Canada since 2011. “We knew this (the arrest) is going to happen, but we were still very upset,” he said.

The volunteers gathered despite a snowstorm blanketing the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and the protest was organised very quickly.

Although security stopped the demonstrators from visiting the mission's premises, a memorandum was given to a consulate official. Since last summer, the consulate has increased security in response to threats made by pro-Khalistan organisations following the June 18 shooting of separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia.

Singla stated that AAP supporters in Canada were “very agitated” and there were numerous phone calls exchanged and online meetings held after news of Kejriwal’s arrest in Delhi broke.