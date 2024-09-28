In a rebuttal to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) victory in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) standing committee election, Chief Minister Atishi announced that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will take legal action against the BJP, claiming the election was "illegal and unconstitutional."

On Friday, BJP candidate Sunder Singh won the lone vacant seat unopposed, as AAP's Nirmala Kumari received no votes due to a boycott by both AAP and Congress. The election process has been described by Atishi as a violation of established laws, particularly the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act of 1957.

“The MCD election that the BJP has carried out is illegal, unconstitutional, and undemocratic,” Atishi stated. She emphasized that the act clearly delineates that elections must occur during the Corporation's meetings, with the mayor possessing sole authority to determine the timing and venue. "If the mayor is absent, then the deputy mayor presides," she added, underscoring the procedural errors in the recent election.

The chief minister further criticized the Delhi Lieutenant Governor's (LG) role, asserting that the LG lacks the authority to mandate elections, yet continues to influence the MCD's operations. "This is not the first time this has happened; this is BJP's standard operating procedure," Atishi claimed, referencing instances of alleged electoral manipulation in other states.

Vowing to uphold democratic principles, Atishi confirmed that AAP would file a petition in the Supreme Court today to contest the election results. "We will definitely go to the Supreme Court against this undemocratic election," she reiterated, emphasizing the party's commitment to the rule of law and accountability.

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