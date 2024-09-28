Darjeeling MP Raju Bista has expressed deep concern over a recent incident involving racial taunts and physical assault against two Bihar youths in Siliguri. The attack, allegedly perpetrated by the radical group Bangla Pokkho, occurred as the young men were in town to take a Central Government entrance exam.

In a press release, Bista condemned the actions of Bangla Pokkho, which has been known for its derogatory remarks against various minorities, including the Gorkhas of West Bengal and Hindi-speaking communities. "It is disheartening to witness this organization receiving tacit support from the ruling party in the state," he stated. He emphasized that the West Bengal government has enabled such extremist behavior, allowing these groups to operate without fear of repercussions.

The organization accused the two victims of holding fake domicile certificates, a claim Bista questioned. "If they have evidence, they should file a formal police complaint. Vigilantism has no place in our society," he asserted. The MP linked this incident to a broader pattern of extremism under the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, referencing previous acts of violence and public humiliation, including the flogging of a woman in Chopra and the head-shaving of an Adivasi couple in Islampur.

Bista demanded the West Bengal government to take stringent action against Bangla Pokkho's leaders to prevent further racial tensions. "In North Bengal, where we celebrate diversity, there is no room for such acts of extremism," he warned, holding the government accountable for any potential unrest stemming from the group's actions.

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