The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in a show of solidarity with its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, is observing a 'mass fast' across India and globally on Sunday, April 7, 2024, to protest his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi liquor policy case.

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai stated that AAP MLAs, MPs, office bearers, party workers and supporters will participate in the fast at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi and Bhagat Singh's village in Punjab.

Additionally, the fast will extend to capital cities of 25 Indian states as well as major global cities including New York, Boston, Los Angeles, Washington DC, Toronto, Melbourne, and London. Rai accused the Modi government of a conspiracy against AAP and Kejriwal, alleging the fabrication of a 'fake liquor scam'.

He further accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of protecting corrupt individuals within the BJP, while maintaining a dual personality. The conflict between AAP and BJP has escalated following Kejriwal's arrest in the excise case last month.

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