Abhishek Banerjee, the leader of the TMC has been summoned by The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on September 2 in connection with the ongoing coal scam case.

Abhishek, who is also Mamata Banerjee's nephew, appeared before the central agency in connection with the matter in March at its office in New Delhi.

Based on a November 2020 FIR filed by the CBI alleging a multi-crore coal pilferage scam involving Eastern Coalfields Limited mines in the state's Kunustoria and Kajora areas in and around Asansol, the ED filed a case under the PMLA's provisions.

The ED asserted that the legislator received money from this illegal activity as a benefit. So far, it has detained two individuals in this case.

Eight IPS officers assigned to West Bengal were called to New Delhi earlier this month by the ED for questioning about a coal smuggling case.