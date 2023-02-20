Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on February 19 accused Left-wing workers of vandalizing the portrait of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

The members of ABVP activists also staged a protest while accusing the left-wing workers of 'insulting' Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The portrait of Shivaji Maharaj's portrait was placed on the walls of the student activity centre on February 19, and ABVP members alleged that the vandalism was carried out by a group of left-wing workers.

ABVP JNU Secretary Umesh Chandra Ajmera said, ''Today is the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the walls outside the student activity centre as tribute''.

''Those who were involved in the accident were illegal workers and had entered the college premises without permission,'' several media reports quoted ABVP JNU secretary Umesh Chandra Ajmera as saying.

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