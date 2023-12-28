On December 28, 2023, the Tamil film industry and Indian politics lost a prominent figure, Vijayakanth, also known as Captain Vijayakanth.

Born on August 25, 1952, in Madurai, India, Vijayakanth, whose real name was Vijayaraj Alagarswami, carved out a significant place for himself both on the silver screen and in the political arena.

Vijayakanth's journey in cinema spanned over four decades, during which he became one of the most cherished actors in the Tamil film industry.

He starred as the hero in 154 movies, earning him a spot among the top 20 best Tamil actors of all time by The Cinemaholic.

His roles were not just confined to acting; he also took on the hats of a director and producer.



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His transition from entertainment to politics saw him founding the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) political party.

He served as a Member of the Legislative Assembly in Tamil Nadu, representing the constituencies of Virudhachalam and Rishivandiyam. From 2011 to 2016, he held the position of the Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.

Vijayakanth's health had been deteriorating, leading to an extended hospital stay at MIOT Hospital in Chennai, where he was under constant monitoring. Despite the best medical efforts, he succumbed to complications from COVID-19 while on ventilator support.

His passing was confirmed by officials from the hospital, marking the end of an era for his fans and followers.

Vijayakanth's legacy is survived by his wife, Premalatha, whom he married in 1990, and their two sons, including Shanmuga Pandian, who followed in his father's footsteps into acting. As the film fraternity and political community mourn his loss, Vijayakanth's contributions to Tamil cinema and Indian politics will be remembered for years to come.