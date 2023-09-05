In the latest on India’s maiden solar mission, Aditya-L1 had successfully undergone the second earth-bound manoeuver during the early hours on September 5, stated ISRO.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), ISRO wrote,

"The second Earth-bound manoeuvre (EBN#2) is performed successfully from ISTRAC, Bengaluru. ISTRAC/ISRO's ground stations at Mauritius, Bengaluru and Port Blair tracked the satellite during this operation. The new orbit attained is 282 km x 40225 km (sic)."

The space agency further said that the next manoeuvre is scheduled for September 10 at around 02:30 hours (IST).

The first earth-bound manoeuvre was successfully performed on September 3.



According to reports, the spacecraft will undergo two more earth-bound orbital manoeuvres before placing in the transfer orbit towards the Lagrange point L1.

After 127 days, Aditya-L1 is expected to reach the intended orbit at the L1 point.

ISRO's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C57) on September 2 had successfully launched the Aditya-L1 spacecraft, from the Second Launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota.

After a flight duration of 63 minutes and 20 seconds, Aditya-L1 spacecraft was successfully injected into an elliptical orbit of 235x19500 km around the earth.

Also read: Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Lander successfully undergoes hop experiment on the moon, ISRO shares latest video