The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on September 4 announced that its Vikram Lander, part of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, has exceeded its mission objectives by successfully conducting a hop experiment on the lunar surface.

Sharing the news piece on X, formerly called as Twitter, ISRO wrote, "Vikram Lander exceeded its mission objectives. It successfully underwent a hop experiment.

On command, it fired the engines, elevated itself by about 40 cm as expected and landed safely at a distance of 30 – 40 cm away.

Importance?: This 'kick-start' enthuses future sample return and human missions!"

ISRO further mentioned on micro-blogging site, "All systems performed nominally and are healthy. Deployed Ramp, ChaSTE and ILSA were folded back and redeployed successfully after the experiment".

This successful execution of the hop experiment demonstrates the lander's ability to navigate on the lunar terrain, a critical capability for future exploratory missions.

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