The price of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders has been reduced by Rs 158 by Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), which is a significant relief for LPG consumers.

The new prices will be effective from September 1 and Delhi's retail sales price of 19kg commercial LPG cylinder will be Rs 1,522.

Prior to this, the national government cut the cost of domestic LPG by Rs 200 as a gift to the nation's women on the eve of Raksha Bandhan.

Monthly revisions for both commercial and domestic LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinders occur on the first day of each month, with the new rates becoming effective from September 1.

The OMCs reduced the cost of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 99.75 earlier in August.

In July, the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders were increased by Rs 7 each.

Commercial LPG cylinder prices had dropped twice in a row before this increase, in May and June of this year.

While in May OMCs reduced the price of a commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 172, in June it was reduced by Rs 83.

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