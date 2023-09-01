A man was detained after reportedly masturbating and ejaculating on a juvenile girl on a Delhi Metro train.

The event occurred on the Delhi Metro's 'Red Line' at about 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

They said that the train was overcrowded due to Rakshabandhan celebrations.



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According to authorities, the girl's mother discovered that the guy had ejaculated on her daughter in the cramped bus and exited at the Seelampur station.

The culprit, who is from West Bengal, was held by two other passengers who witnessed the assault and afterwards handed him over to Delhi Metro authorities at the Shahdara station, according to police.

The police were later notified by the station authorities.